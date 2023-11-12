Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,968 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HVT stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HVT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HVT

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.