Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,409 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

