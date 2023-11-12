3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

