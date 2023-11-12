1,805 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $622.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

