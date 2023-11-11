Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,755 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.13% of Zumiez worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Zumiez stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

