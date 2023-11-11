Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $59,634,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 948.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 337,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,906,410. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $175.04 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

