Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $5,839,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $759.73 million, a PE ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

