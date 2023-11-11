Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

