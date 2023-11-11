Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $7,698,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 139,697 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,697,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,043,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 79,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Powell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.80. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

