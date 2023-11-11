Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $169.72 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $169,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.