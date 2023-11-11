Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

