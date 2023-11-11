Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 485,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,148,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

