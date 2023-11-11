Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,764 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Accretion Acquisition worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENER. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 76.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 68.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 171,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

ENER stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

