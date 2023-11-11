Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $350,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6,050.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,199,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 1,180,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after buying an additional 1,059,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,714,000 after buying an additional 583,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

