Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 59.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period.

Shares of NBW stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

