Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,602,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 171,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,665 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

