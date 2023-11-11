Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 28,210 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,210 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 45.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,013,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 318,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

