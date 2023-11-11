Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVCA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp India Acquisition stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

