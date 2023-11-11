Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 11,999,701 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,999,701 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $262.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

