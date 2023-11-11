Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 11,813 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,070,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 716,408 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Macquarie cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

NYSE SEAS opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.89. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $68.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 14.07%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $195,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,584.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $195,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,584.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,873 shares of company stock worth $2,579,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

