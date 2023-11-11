Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 1,593.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 109.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Nova from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Nova stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $131.51.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $128.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Nova had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

