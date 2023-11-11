Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,175 Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $11.19 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.