Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,100 Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $1,627,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $504,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 75.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of GHL opened at $14.86 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GHL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

