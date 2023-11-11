Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Oak Woods Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

