Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,397 Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) by 137.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RVPH opened at $5.75 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reviva Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

