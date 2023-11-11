Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of eMagin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin Price Performance

EMAN opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $172.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative net margin of 48.31% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMAN

eMagin Company Profile

(Free Report)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.