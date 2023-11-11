Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of eMagin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.
EMAN opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $172.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.03.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.
