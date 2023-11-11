Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 232,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 39,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.70 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.