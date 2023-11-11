Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $63,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $83,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $115,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $163,000.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.2 %
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $11.21.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
