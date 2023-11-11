Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $114.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

View Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.