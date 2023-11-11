Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 221,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CXApp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

CXApp stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. CXApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

