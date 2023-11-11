Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $128,000 in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $7.77 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $9.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0309 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

