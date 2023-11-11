Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bancroft Fund worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

BCV stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

