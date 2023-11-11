Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 246.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 48.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 572,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 187,674 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONQ stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.25. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

