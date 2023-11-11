Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,706 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

MSD opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.