Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 4,341 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Hertz Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 700,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Hertz Global by 5.2% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 1,056,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Hertz Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Hertz Global by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venator Management LLC grew its position in Hertz Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HTZWW opened at $4.55 on Friday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27.

