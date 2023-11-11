Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Forbion European Acquisition worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 556,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Down 3.9 %

FRBN stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

