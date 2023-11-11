William C. Green Purchases 4,919 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) Director William C. Green bought 4,919 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,820,000 after buying an additional 6,668,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after buying an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5,353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 1,007,588 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.