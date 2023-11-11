William Blair Comments on Fastenal’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

