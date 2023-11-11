Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Position Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,975 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Vir Biotechnology worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.31. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

