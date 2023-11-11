Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Short Interest Down 30.2% in October

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vibra Energia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PETRY opened at $8.69 on Friday. Vibra Energia has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vibra Energia in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vibra Energia Company Profile

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. The company markets crude oil-based fuels, vehicular natural gas, biofuels, and convenience products through dealers; and supplies liquid fuels, lube oils, Arla 32, and related services.

