Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $456.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.