Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $80.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

