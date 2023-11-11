Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

