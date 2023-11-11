Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,017,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 194,701.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,927,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

