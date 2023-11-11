Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,846 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $119.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

