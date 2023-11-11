Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,316,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,728 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE J opened at $133.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average is $126.09.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

