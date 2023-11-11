Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.6 %

BG stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $87.86 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

