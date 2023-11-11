Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,354 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $9.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.