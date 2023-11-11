Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,876 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 150.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.