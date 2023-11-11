Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,598 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,005,000 after purchasing an additional 132,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,646,000 after purchasing an additional 197,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,382,000 after purchasing an additional 172,891 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

